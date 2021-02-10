Advertisement

Twitter official: Trump ban permanent

Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump will not be back on Twitter anytime soon.

A Twitter executive said Trump’s ban is permanent, even if he wins elected office again.

Twitter kicked Trump off its platform last month after the U.S. Capitol riots “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter had already temporarily locked Trump’s account at the time.

They pointed to several tweets that they believe contributed to an elevated risk of violence.

