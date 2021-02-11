145 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 145 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Thursday.

Eleven of the new cases were in nonresidents. Six in Unalaska, 3 in the Aleutians East Borough and two in Fairbanks.

No deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the state death total at 278 residents and two nonresidents.

Currently, DHSS says the statewide alert level is high at 18.44 cases per 100,000. The current area with the highest level of community transmission is the YK-Delta Region with 81.18 cases per 100,000.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 70

Chugach Census Area: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 28

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Haines Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Petersburg Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 6

Kusilvak Census Area: 8

A total of 56,252 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,227 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 32 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and one other is hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 531 inpatient and 42 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 116,228 first dose and 51,204 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,577,356 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

