Alaska House organizes with Rep. Louise Stutes named speaker

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty-four days into the start of the legislative session, the House of Representatives has organized and named Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes as speaker.

Stutes was elected speaker on Thursday with a razor-thin majority. All 20 members of the House coalition voted for her to be speaker. Rep. Kelly Merrick, R-Eagle River, was the decisive vote, joining with the coalition to elect Stutes.

“I want to thank you for the trust you put in me,” Stutes said after being elected speaker.

The House has been deadlocked since the start of the legislative session 20-20. Stutes has been a member of the House coalition alongside 15 Democrats and four independents.

Organization means that the House will be able to hear stand up committees and hear legislation.

The breakthrough comes three days before Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration is set to expire. Lawmakers across the aisle have said that is not enough time for the House to hear a bill and extend the declaration itself.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.