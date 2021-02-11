Advertisement

CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – You may want to put brakes on letting the good times roll this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for those planning to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The CDC suggests plenty of space for social distancing.

Also, hosts should require guests to wear appropriate masks, not just the festive ones.

This goes for both indoor and outdoor parties, but the CDC points out the outside is safer than the inside.

The safest way, the experts say, is to celebrate Mardi Gras virtually and with people who live with you.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Chief Justin Doll was sworn in in June 2017.
Anchorage police chief to retire, under consideration for top job in San Jose
Teachers and at-risk Alaskans over 50 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after state expands eligibility
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly considers altering the process of implementing mask mandates; Resolution against member Jamie Allard postponed indefinitely
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
Governor Mike Dunleavy signing a third disaster declaration in December.
With Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration set to expire, the governor says its future is in the Legislature’s hands

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone
A police report shows the suspect made threats against the clinic in 2018 because he was angry...
Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter
Consumer advocates warn of pet scams
Consumer advocates warn of ongoing pandemic pet scams
Students in Beaver Alaska prepared for -40�� temperatures
Weather Lab: Students in Beaver and Fort Yukon learn about Fog
Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery, Inc. will...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debuts January 2022