Encouraging Alaskans to Pay it Forward

Department of Health and Social Services encourages Alaskans to Pay It Forward in February.(Alaska DHSS)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State Department of Health and Social Services is sponsoring a campaign of kindness to help Alaskans get through the winter blues.

They are encouraging people to Pay it Forward in February.

The campaign kicks off on Friday, Feb. 12 and runs through the 19.

“The whole thing does have this COVID overlay,” says Sue Libenson of DHSS. “People are in more need in under more mental stress than even a typical Alaska winter, so we think this is especially important this winter.”

It could be as simple as shoveling a neighbors driveway, buying groceries for a stranger, volunteering, leaving a big tip or just going out of your way to be a little extra kind.

If you want to celebrate doing something kind or kindness you received, post it on social media and don’t forget to us #WithYouAlaska.

