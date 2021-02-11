Getting warmer across most of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas from Southwest to Southcentral to the Interior are seeing a warm up with Fairbanks going above zero for the first time in about 12 days. The warm up continues on Thursday. Anchorage will see a high in the upper 20s. Anaktuvuk Pass saw a high on Wednesday on -16 but is expected to warm to 8 above on Thursday.

Northern Alaska and the Panhandle are the main exceptions to the temperature change. Areas above the Brooks Range continue to be cold with Utqiagvik expecting a low Wednesday night of -42 and a high of -23 for Thursday. A Wind Chill Warning remains in place for most of the northern coastline with wind chills to -70 possible. By 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the wind chill had dropped to -68 at Utqiagvik.

Juneau saw its coldest temperatures since 2009 on Wednesday. Thursday will be slightly warmer but overnight lows are expected to be in the single digits and highs only into the teens. Elevated winds stick around for Thursday as well.

