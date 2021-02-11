LIVE: Governor holds press briefing as COVID-19 disaster declaration deadline looms

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will hold a press briefing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration set to expire on Sunday.

The Senate has been hearing legislation that would extend the declaration until March 15. The House is not organized, meaning it is leaderless and unable to formally hear legislation.

On Tuesday, Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said that some legislators were looking into a workaround. That could see the House essentially agree with the Senate’s bill and possibly give legal cover for the governor to issue another 30-day disaster declaration.

All 20 members of the House coalition signed a letter that was sent to the governor on Wednesday, asking that the disaster declaration stay in place for another month.

The governor will be speaking alongside Commissioner Adam Crum of the Department of Health and Social Services, Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, and Heidi Hedberg, the director of public health.

