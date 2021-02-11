JBER to close Boniface Visitor Control Center for construction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Boniface Visitor Control Center on JBER will close for construction starting Feb. 15, according to a release. It isn’t expected to reopen until January 2022.

The Boniface gate will stay open until this July, but will then close for about six weeks while the parking lot is expanded and the traffic lanes are realigned.

According to the release, the project will create a new visitor control center that has a bigger parking lot.

Starting Monday, visitor passes will be given at the Richardson Visitor Control Center, which will be operational 24/7, according to the release.

