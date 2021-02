ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Rupert, a sweet male cat, about 4-years old.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said he was found as a stray and taken to Animal Control before coming to them. She said he’s a really friendly cat and loves to have his ears scratched. He’s got great manners and would be a perfect house cat.

