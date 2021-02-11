Raising awareness about heart health during February

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the leading cause of death for women, which is why February is dedicated to heart and cardiovascular disease awareness.

The annual Go Red for Women event was held Wednesday with a virtual twist. While the American Heart Association event looked much different, the message was very much the same.

The speakers encouraged women to take care of themselves through exercise, good nutrition and destressing techniques, such as meditation. And if they do feel symptoms including tightening of the chest, discomfort in their jaw, through to the back and abdomen, along with shortness of breath, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. Detailed symptoms can be found online.

Dr. Jacob Kelly, with the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute, talked to us about the increased concerns during the pandemic and also shared some life-saving tips.

