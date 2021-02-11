Thursday will feature the warmest day in more than 2 weeks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are already climbing this morning across Southcentral, as many locations are anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning. This comes as a surge of warmer air builds in from the South, leading to temperatures quickly climbing into the mid and upper 20s through the day. For much of Southcentral it will be the warmest day since January 25, when temperatures were last in the upper 20s.

It’s a welcoming trend, coming on the heels of the coldest stretch of weather we’ve seen all winter long. While the warming trend initially started with the snow that moved into the region, that has since tapered off. The only exception is for coastal regions, where the snow will continue to stick around through the day, with clearing skies farther inland.

As the warmer air moves in, it’s not out of the question for parts of Southcentral to see temperatures top out near freezing. Even with the clouds hanging around today, we will have no trouble seeing the warmer temperatures. There is good news for sunshine lovers, as the clouds are set to slowly break away through the day. This will open the door for a sunny and beautiful weekend, with temperatures expected to stay in the 20s.

Have a safe Thursday!

