UAA volleyball will take on rival UAF in the spring

The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball practice.
The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball practice.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team will play this spring with four matches against the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Matches against other teams are expected, but those details haven’t been announced. The Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball season was postponed in the fall due to COVID-19.

