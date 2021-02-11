UAA volleyball will take on rival UAF in the spring
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team will play this spring with four matches against the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Matches against other teams are expected, but those details haven’t been announced. The Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball season was postponed in the fall due to COVID-19.
