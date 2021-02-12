Advertisement

AFD responds to Eagle River house fire

By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:25 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department has responded to the scene of a house on fire on Waterfall Drive, up Hiland Road in Eagle River.

AFD says the fire occurred Thursday evening at a single residence home on Waterfall Drive. Fourteen AFD units are working to suppress the fire with assistance from Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

No injuries have been reported so far, AFD says.

AFD asks the public to stay clear of the area during this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

