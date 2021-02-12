Advertisement

Alaska DPS Commissioner Amanda Price resigns

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price has resigned. Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted Price’s resignation Friday.

Taking her place temporarily will be DPS employee Kelly Howell, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said Howell will serve as the department head until a new commissioner is appointed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
The two people killed in a Chitina plane crash have been identified by Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations
Fire.
AFD responds to Eagle River house fire
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has been named House speaker.
Alaska House breaks deadlock with Rep. Louise Stutes named speaker

Latest News

(KTUU)
Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Anchorage
2 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
The newest tier of eligible Alaskans puts increased demand on the state’s limited vaccine supply
Electrical issue force remote learning for North Pole High School