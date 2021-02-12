Alaska DPS Commissioner Amanda Price resigns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price has resigned. Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted Price’s resignation Friday.

Taking her place temporarily will be DPS employee Kelly Howell, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said Howell will serve as the department head until a new commissioner is appointed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.