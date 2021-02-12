Alaska DPS Commissioner Amanda Price resigns
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price has resigned. Gov. Mike Dunleavy accepted Price’s resignation Friday.
Taking her place temporarily will be DPS employee Kelly Howell, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The governor’s office said Howell will serve as the department head until a new commissioner is appointed.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
