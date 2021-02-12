Advertisement

Aliy Zirkle announces plans to retire after 2021 Iditarod

Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators(none)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:47 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aliy Zirkle announced on her SP Kennel website that she will retire from competitive sled dog racing after the 2021 Iditarod.

The Two Rivers musher had an impressive mushing career finishing runner up in the Iditarod three times in a row and becoming the first woman to win the Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Zirkle was born and raised in New Hampshire and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania before coming to Alaska, according to her Iditarod biography.

“I don’t want you to think that I’m just up and quitting,” Zirkle wrote in her retirement letter. “I have always raced the Iditarod to win. While the Last Great Race has been a spectacular adventure for me, it has also been physically and mentally demanding: every year, every winter, every day, every mile. And if I’m being honest, at times, I have been challenged to my very core. I know that in the not so distant future, I will not be able to give it my 100%. So, I am retiring before I have to retire.”

Zirkle wrote that she decided to publish the letter announcing her retirement after receiving encouragement from the person who first received the letter.

“My post-Iditarod future is somewhat undecided,” Zirkle wrote. “I love Alaska and will continue to explore our great state. Of course, my husband, Allen, and I will together decide what our next life adventure will be.”

She went on to add that her huskies have been with her every step of the way throughout her mushing career, and plans on taking care of them for the rest of her life.

The 2021 Iditarod gets underway on March 7 at Deshka Landing.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Chief Justin Doll was sworn in in June 2017.
Anchorage police chief to retire, under consideration for top job in San Jose
Teachers and at-risk Alaskans over 50 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after state expands eligibility
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly considers altering the process of implementing mask mandates; Resolution against member Jamie Allard postponed indefinitely
Governor Mike Dunleavy signing a third disaster declaration in December.
With Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration set to expire, the governor says its future is in the Legislature’s hands

Latest News

Iron Dog Team 10, Mike Morgan and Chris Olds, leave the Deshka Landing starting line of the...
2021 Iron Dog will have COVID-19 testing, fewer layovers and minimal air support
Sixteen-year-old Evan Barber being interviewed before the 2021 Iron-Dog.
Alaska teen to take on 2021 Iron Dog
The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball practice.
UAA volleyball will have matches against UAF in the spring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade