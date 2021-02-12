Anchorage teachers roll up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For many teachers and those who work in schools and child care settings, the news that they can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of age comes as a relief.

That includes Tor Christopherson, a counselor at South Anchorage High School. Christopherson was among those rolling up their sleeves Thursday morning, the first day vaccines were available to the newly opened tier, at a clinic held at the Anchorage School District headquarters.

“Once I realized I was eligible to get the vaccine there was just this underlying anxiety that just started to go away,” he said.

Christopherson said he supports in-person learning but was worried about bringing hundreds of high school students back into the building with teachers who were unvaccinated.

“I’m already back two days a week and I’m being careful, and I’ll continue to be super careful,” he said. “But it’s just really reassuring to know that we all have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the time all the kids get back in March.”

ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop reacted to the news that school workers were now eligible for the vaccine.

“We were jumping for joy yesterday that it was their turn,” she said. “The state vaccination committee really heard from educators, as well as parents and other members of our community that teachers are essential to our health and wellbeing, in our state and certainly in our city.”

Bishop said making vaccinations available to school staff won’t change the protocols that schools are using to keep students and staff safe but they can add peace of mind and another layer of protection both at work and when teachers return to their homes.

Vaccinations are available by appointment at the school district’s headquarters through Saturday to anyone who currently qualifies to receive the vaccine. People 65 and older can walk in to receive a vaccination without making an appointment.

