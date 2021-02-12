DHSS releases eligibility for phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a new COVID-19 vaccine tier, phase 1b tier 2, opened Thursday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced the eligibility for phase 1c.

Phase 1c will be open to people 16 years old and older who have a specific high-risk medical condition, as well as certain frontline essential workers who were not in previous phases, Tessa Walker Linderman, co-lead of the Alaska Vaccine Task Force, said during a media conference.

“The reason we opened up a new tier was just that we were seeing that appointments were not filling up as quickly, and as more supply, more vaccine is coming into the state we just felt that it was time to move on. Also, we looked at a lot of data to make that decision,” Walker Linderman said.

There is no timeline yet on when phase 1c will be open. The timeline for phase 1b still have tier 3 has not yet been determined yet either. That tier will include individuals 55 years and older, individuals 40 years and older who have a high-risk medical condition, individuals 16-49 who are frontline essential workers who have a high-risk medical condition, individuals 16 and older who are living in a multigenerational home with three or more generations and those 16 and older who live in communities where 45% of homes don’t have water systems.

