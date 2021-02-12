Advertisement

2 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 144 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Friday. Two new deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the state death total at 280 residents and two non-residents.

Ten of the new COVID-19 cases were in nonresidents and 134 were in residents. Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 52
  • Copper River Census Area: 4
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 33
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3
  • Skagway Municipality: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 4
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 5
  • Dillingham Census Area: 3
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 4

A total of 56,410 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska. At least 1,230 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 524 inpatient and 46 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 120,396 first dose and 54,739 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,584,548 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
The two people killed in a Chitina plane crash have been identified by Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations
Fire.
AFD responds to Eagle River house fire
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has been named House speaker.
Alaska House breaks deadlock with Rep. Louise Stutes named speaker

Latest News

The newest tier of eligible Alaskans puts increased demand on the state’s limited vaccine supply
Electrical issue force remote learning for one high school
Lessons in love, what relationship counseling for our military members may be able to teach the...
Lessons in love
Friday, February 12 Morning Weather
Friday, February 12 Morning Weather