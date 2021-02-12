Electrical issue force remote learning for one high school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person learning has been canceled for Friday due to an electrical issue at North Pole High School, according to a spokesperson from Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

According to a media release sent out on Friday, in-person classes will resume on Thursday, Feb. 18. after additional closures for teacher professional development day and parent-teacher conferences.

North Pole High School has around 275 students.

