Electrical issue force remote learning for one high school

A December report states there are about 700 open jobs in school districts across the state.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:21 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In-person learning has been canceled for Friday due to an electrical issue at North Pole High School, according to a spokesperson from Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

According to a media release sent out on Friday, in-person classes will resume on Thursday, Feb. 18. after additional closures for teacher professional development day and parent-teacher conferences.

North Pole High School has around 275 students.

