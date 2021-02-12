‘Everybody’s just happy,’ owner of local candy store brings a sweet treat to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Love is in the air, and what better way to show your sweetie you care about them than with some sweet treats? Plus, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday, we’ve got just the place to get some. Located in the heart of Mountain View, Sweet Creations Lollipop Boutique is already making a name for itself. Owner, Missy Simms opened her store in December of 2020 and said business has been good, despite opening during a pandemic.

“I don’t have a problem when people come in. I ask them to sanitize, they’re happy to sanitize, they’re happy to wear their mask,” said Simms.

She’s been making candy for more than 15 years, but it was always for events. Unable to take her chocolate home with her, she started noticing that the sweets were piling up.

“So I started thinking about my market and what we didn’t have in the neighborhood that I grew up on and what was missing,” said Simms.

Hence Sweet Creations Lollipop Boutique being born. Simms not only wanted a nice storefront, but she also wanted it to be affordable. Inside she shows us a wall full of candy in glass jars that she said is specifically for the neighborhood kids or any other kids that come through the door with a little bit of change.

We asked Simms what her favorite candy was and she said she’s not a picky person.

“I’m a jolly rancher fan, love taffy, I love hard candy and I love sour candy,” she said.

Simms also told us her best seller is sour candy, one of which is called Toxic Waste where the label reads that it’s hazardously sour candy.

I gave it a try first and then my daughter, Amelia wanted to give it a go. At first, it was pretty sour, then tart, but once that went away, it turned sweet.

It doesn’t matter what type of candy you like, Simms said she just wants people to feel happy.

“I come here every day I walk in and I’m just happy, my whole spirit changes, and everybody who comes in is happy and it’s a happy place.”

You can find Sweet Creations Lollipop Boutique on Facebook or visit their website.

