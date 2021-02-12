If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a media briefing Thursday, public health officials discussed how the state’s pandemic mitigation efforts would be impacted if Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires early Monday morning.

State health orders that were renewed under the disaster declaration would become recommendations, they said.

“In terms of statewide mitigation, we really aren’t changing any of our recommendations out there,” said Bryan Fisher, incident commander with the COVID-19 Unified Command Task Organization. “So people wearing masks, continuing to social distance, asking people to get tested before they travel or when they get back here, so we’re gonna keep that all in place.”

A notable change would be the required COVID-19 testing for people traveling into the state. Testing would still be strongly recommended, but under the recommendation, out of state travelers would no longer have to pay $250 for the test at the airport.

“The infrastructure at the airports is still remaining,” said Heidi Hedberg, director of Public Health. “We’re still asking travelers, tourists, Alaskans to still get tested and to submit the travel declaration.”

Hedberg said it’s important that people participate in the testing because the state needs to be able to continue to monitor the arrival of variant strains of the virus in Alaska.

“That’s information that we need to know so that we can respond appropriately,” she said.

It’s unclear whether the disaster declaration will expire or whether the legislature will act to extend it, however, Hedberg said regardless, public health officials hope Alaskans will continue to follow key safety measures such as social distancing and mask wearing.

