Impeachment update, D.C. correspondent Jon Decker breaks down what’s next and what Alaska’s Senators may do

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Day 4 of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial has now begun. Earlier this morning though we had an opportunity to check in with our Washington D.C. correspondent Jon Decker to get his take on expectations for the rest of the proceedings.

CHARLIE: As the defense team returns to the spotlight after what many considered a poor showing just a few days ago, you’ve been on scene throughout the proceedings, can you tell me what your expectations are for the day?

JON: Well, it’s an opportunity Charlie for those defense lawyers to reset the case. Essentially I thought it was a very strong presentation by the House impeachment managers, well structured, well presented, but now it’s the turn for the President’s lawyers to present their case and they will likely do so over the course of the day. [They will] not take up all 16 hours that have been allotted to them, their argument will be much shorter in length, maybe four or five hours at the most, I think. It will consist of three main arguments, one the due process argument that the President, President Trump, was denied his due process rights because of this very fast impeachment process. It was rushed they will argue, there wasn’t even a hearing that took place in the House of Representatives, and then on substance, they’ll argue that the President, simply exercised his first amendment rights on January 6, when he made his remarks at that rally prior to the insurrection. And lastly, and most importantly, they will argue that the President did not directly order those rioters to go about that insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, there’s nothing that directly ties the President to the insurrection those will be essentially the bulk of the arguments that we’ll hear, over the course of the day.

CHARLIE: You’ve been in chambers, you’ve been able to see everybody as this case has gone on, you’ve seen Alaska’s delegation both of our senators. Is there anything that you’ve noticed? Any reactions that you can give us about what’s happened to them?

JON: Yeah that’s right if you’re watching on television, you just have that one shot, the one shot of the lawyers who are speaking. In the case of what’s happened the past few days, the House impeachment managers, today you’ll just see the shot of the President’s lawyers. I get the advantage of seeing the reactions to what they’re saying being in the Senate chambers so I’ve seen Senator Sullivan, I’ve seen Senator Murkowski. Senator Murkowski, I must tell you, I’ve noticed this throughout all of my time covering her entire career, she wears her emotions on her sleeve. She is someone in which you can read how she views things, and I must tell you when that video was being played of the insurrection, insurrectionists at the Capitol, you can tell she was pained by that, she was angry by that. Senator Sullivan, by contrast, is a more of a poker player, you can’t really get a sense about how he’s reacting to the arguments that have been presented by the House impeachment managers. We know already that one Senator, Senator Murkowski, voted that this particular trial is constitutional. Senator Sullivan was on the opposite side of that argument, and you know in terms of where they may vote, as it relates to the actual article of impeachment? I would not be surprised to see Senator Murkowski vote guilty on that and Senator Sullivan to vote not guilty. I think you’re gonna see a split vote as far as the Alaska delegation is concerned.

CHARLIE: Let’s talk about the vote a little bit because again, you’ve had the advantage of being able to see everybody that’s in that chamber, is there any reason at all to expect that this is going to go any differently than say it did when they were voting on the constitutionality of these proceedings?

JON: I don’t think so Charlie. I think it’s very unlikely you’re going to get to 17 Republican senators who would vote to essentially convict the President on this one article of impeachment, which is inciting an insurrection. Could you get to six? Seven? Maybe even up to 10? Possibly, but you’re not going to get to 17, which is necessary of course, ultimately to convict the president and that is of course if all 50 Democrats as expected, do vote guilty as it relates to this one article of impeachment. So at the end of the day, you know, once this whole process has concluded, I think the President will be acquitted, but I don’t think Charlie that’s the end of the process the political process for the President. I would not be surprised if Democrats in the House, Democrats in the Senate, after all, they control both chambers of Congress, put a resolution to censure the president for his actions on January 6, I would not be surprised if that happens in the next week or so.

