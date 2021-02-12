Advertisement

Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) – Brayden Smith, one of the last great Jeopardy! champs during Alex Trebek’s 36-year run as host, died this month, his family said. He was 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” Smith’s mom, Debbie Smith, said on Twitter Friday. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.”

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.

“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant,” said a tweet on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. “Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

Smith won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80, after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

His final show as host of Jeopardy! aired Jan. 8.

