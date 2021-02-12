Advertisement

Small cruise ship operators prepare for scaled-back season in Alaska

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Dream Cruises will head back out on the water to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“We are excited and really grateful to sail this year,” said Zak Kirkpatrick, the cruise line’s executive officer.

Sitka-based Alaska Dream Cruises did not sail last year due to health and safety concerns during the early days of the pandemic. It does not want to wait another year before it operates.

“Given the vaccination rollouts that are happening, proven effectiveness of PPE’s, especially masks, and the myriad onboard mitigation measures, we feel strongly we can have a safe, and successful season,” Kirkpatrick said during a Thursday online news conference to discuss the upcoming season.

Alaska Dream Cruises has scheduled 11 trips this season with its six ships. Each can handle between 10 and 76 passengers as they visit Southeast Alaska.

The state lost large cruise ships until 2022 after Canada banned them from their waters. It’s allowed to do that under maritime law regarding foreign-owned ships.

New York-based Lindblad Expeditions said it plans to operate three of its National Geographic ships in Alaska this summer. A fourth could be added if it’s needed.

Cruise season in Alaska runs from May through September.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD Chief Justin Doll was sworn in in June 2017.
Anchorage police chief to retire, under consideration for top job in San Jose
Teachers and at-risk Alaskans over 50 will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine after state expands eligibility
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
An image from the Anchorage Assembly's regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2021.
Anchorage Assembly considers altering the process of implementing mask mandates; Resolution against member Jamie Allard postponed indefinitely
Governor Mike Dunleavy signing a third disaster declaration in December.
With Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration set to expire, the governor says its future is in the Legislature’s hands

Latest News

Musher Aliy Zirkle creates Husky Homeroom, a weekly virtual field trip for students and educators
Aliy Zirkle announces plans to retire after 2021 Iditarod
Students in Beaver Alaska prepared for -40�� temperatures
Weather Lab: Students in Beaver and Fort Yukon learn about Fog
Iron Dog Team 10, Mike Morgan and Chris Olds, leave the Deshka Landing starting line of the...
2021 Iron Dog will have COVID-19 testing, fewer layovers and minimal air support
School workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age
Anchorage teachers roll up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccination