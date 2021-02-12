Some Alaska Walmart pharmacies to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As more than 116,000 Alaskans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, another option is opening up to residents through a federal partnership with retail pharmacies.

Walmart is Alaska’s Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partner to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Seven stores across Alaska will offer appointments for the shots. Richard Holt, Walmart’s Alaska market health and wellness director, says Alaskans who want to get the vaccine can sign up online at Walmart’s website, or get there through the state’s vaccine portal.

The vaccine appointments start in Alaska on Friday.

Holt says the selected Walmart stores in Alaska will distribute about 1,400 doses of the vaccine in the next week; its allocations are made on a weekly basis based on Walmart corporate and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cooperation. The program does not have a set end date, Holt said.

While distributed through a federal program, Walmart is vaccinating people based on the state’s eligibility tiers.

“It is federal allocation, but the eligibility still falls with the state,” Holt said. “I would highly encourage patients interested in getting their vaccine to visit the Alaska COVID-19 website and go through the eligibility criteria that the state has just to make sure they’re in the correct tier.”

Patients who receive their first vaccine at a Walmart store in Alaska will have their second shot scheduled during the first appointment.

“We want to make sure patients have the knowledge in front of them to say, ‘Here is the date I need to come back for that second dose,’ before they leave, so they’re not wondering, ‘do I come in? Do I call?’” Holt said.

State vaccine task force members said Thursday that Fred Meyer is also a part of the program, though it was not reflected in the federal program’s list of Alaska providers. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Fred Meyer corporate offices to clarify and will update this story when responded to.

The Walmart stores offering COVID-19 vaccines include:

7405 Debarr Rd., Anchorage, AK 99504

3101 A St., Anchorage, AK 99503

537 Johansen Expy., Fairbanks, AK 99701

10096 Kenai Spur Hwy., Kenai, AK 99611

4230 Don King Rd., Ketchikan, AK 99901

2911 Mill Bay Rd., Kodiak, AK 99615

1350 S Seward Meridian Pkwy., Wasilla, AK 99654

