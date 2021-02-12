Sunshine returns across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one across Southcentral, as drier and sunnier weather makes a return. While we’re still holding onto some clouds this morning, those slowly clear out through the day as drier air filters into the region. This will eat away at the cloud deck, leading to many locations seeing plentiful sunshine as early as mid morning. You’ll want to get outside and enjoy it, as temperatures will continue to warm across the region.

With sunshine sticking around, it’s not out of the question for highs to top out near 30 degrees through the day. Of course, with the clearer skies and calm conditions this will still mean our nights will be cold. Radiational cooling will take place through the night allowing temperatures to once more dip down into the single digits. If you’re not a big fan of the cold weather, another warming trend starts this weekend and carries us into next week.

We’ll struggle to climb out of the lower 20s tomorrow, but through most of next week temperatures steadily warm into the upper 20s. Our warmest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday, where it’s possible we could top out near freezing with some light snow showers.

Have a blessed weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.