Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
The two people killed in a Chitina plane crash have been identified by Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations
Fire.
AFD responds to Eagle River house fire
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has been named House speaker.
Alaska House breaks deadlock with Rep. Louise Stutes named speaker

Latest News

An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24
2 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democratic impeachers just want vengeance
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ to remain jailed