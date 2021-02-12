Weather Lab: Students in Beaver and Fort Yukon learn about Fog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The students in Beaver and Fort Yukon know a thing or two about cold temperatures, but they also know quite a bit about meteorology.

During this week’s Weather Lab, Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to show these students how we measure the temperature and why it changes, but the students weren’t the only ones doing the learning. They taught Melissa how to survive at 50 below and how to describe the weather in their native Athabascan language.

After the lesson, there was still one form of weather they frequently see that they wanted to know more about: dense fog! And that is our weather lab question of the week! Watch the video above for the answer to why fog can get so thick you sometimes can’t see through it.

