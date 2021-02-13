Alaska Wildlife Troopers director seperates from division

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The director of the Division of Alaska Wildlife Troopers separated from the division last week.

Doug Massie separated from his director position but is still a member of the Department of Public Safety, according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety sent to Alaska’s News Source on Feb. 5.

Massie will return to his previous position as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper sergeant in the Mat-Su.

Col. Bryan Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers, will manage both divisions in the meantime.

