Alaskan skiers skiing strong at 2021 FIS U23/Junior World Cross Country Championships

(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan skiers had a strong showing over in Vuokatti, Finland.

Gus Schumacher of the Alaska winter stars leads the Americans in the U23 men’s 15k freestyle finishing in 9th place. APU skier Hunter Wonders wasn’t too far behind at 13th and UAA’s JC Schoonmaker finished in 39th.

In the Women’s 10-kilometer freestyle APU’s Hailey Swirbul finished in 8th.

In the Junior World Ski Championships Boys 10-kilometer freestyle, APU’s Zanden McMullen finished in 5th.

The U23 and Junior World Championships continue Saturday with team relays for the juniors and a mixed team relay for U23.

