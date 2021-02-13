Despite challenges, this year’s Fur Rondy is on

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fur Rondy Executive Director John McCleary said the cancellation of some Fur Rondy events has led people to think the mid-winter Anchorage festival isn’t on for its 86th year. But McCleary said there are plenty of fun activities packed into the festival that runs from Feb. 26 to March 7

Still, the list of cancellations is long. It includes the Running of the Reindeer, the Fur Rondy Parade and the World Championship Sled Dog Races. McCleary said the big downtown events also drew big crowds which, during COVID-19 would make it difficult to keep people safe.

“We can make sure that people have masks and distance, the participants,” said McCleary. “But when it comes to the actual people that are watching, especially on Fourth Avenue, where they are jammed up on the sidewalk three to four people deep, watching an event, that truly is not following the best practices as far as safety.”

Another event impacted by COVID-19 is the cancellation of the Fur Rondy carnival. McCleary said this year the fur auction will be virtual, but the carnival rides will not be set up.

“This has been a very painful decision for Golden Wheel Amusements,” he said. “They have just been a solid supporter of Fur Rendezvous. But this year, with the lack of Fourth Avenue events, and the challenges of having a safe event for Rondy, they felt this was not the year that they could make it happen.”

McCleary said many events are still on. Those events include the popular snow sculpting competition, the snowshoe softball tournament and the Rondy fireworks show. A complete listing can be found at the Rondy website, along with dates and times.

“We want to make sure that the young families that are here in Anchorage, that they enjoy Rondy,” he said. " That we will be able to continue providing Rondy for their children and their friends in the next decade.”

The Rondy store downtown on Fourth Avenue is also well stocked with Rondy merchandise, which McCleary said can also be bought online at their website. He urged people to support Rondy which has struggled financially in recent years.

