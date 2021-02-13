Hale brothers chase history again on the Iron Dog trail, this time as pros

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Team 21, Israel and Joseph Hale, will chase history once again during this year’s Iron Dog competing as pro class racers. The duo raced in the expedition class last year when Israel Hale became the first amputee to compete in the Iron-Dog. This year Hale looks to become the first amputee to compete and finish the pro class race, Patrick Enslow has the story above.

