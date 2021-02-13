Advertisement

Human remains found following a fire at a cabin near Willow

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say human remains were found following a fire at a cabin near Willow Thursday.

AST says on Monday they were contacted by the owner of Wilderness Place Lodge located at Lake Creek, about 50 miles West of Willow, that they have not heard from their winter caretaker. The owner says the caretaker missed a weekly check-in and that they called on a person who lived near the caretaker’s cabin to take a look.

“When the person arrived, they discovered the cabin belonging to the caretaker had been burned to the ground with no signs of recent activity or the caretaker,” wrote AST in an online dispatch.

On Thursday AST says a DPS Deputy Fire Marshals traveled to the cabin to investigate. That’s when they found the human remains. AST says the remains were recovered and taken to the State Medical Examiner for positive identification and autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

