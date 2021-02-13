Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:52 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chitina
The two people killed in a Chitina plane crash have been identified by Alaska State Troopers
If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations
Photo of a fire in Eagle River taken by Justin Hatton.
AFD responds to Eagle River house fire
Anchorage School Board candidate Judy Eledge speaks with Alaska's News Source via Zoom in an...
‘I wrote a couple of them’: Conservative candidate for Anchorage School Board addresses inflammatory social media posts
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, has been named House speaker.
Alaska House breaks deadlock with Rep. Louise Stutes named speaker

Latest News

(KTUU)
Years later, an inaccurate homicide record in Alaska’s largest city has been corrected
(AST)
Human remains found following a fire at a cabin near Willow
2 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday
DPS Commissioner Price resigns: ‘Candidate Dunleavy and his philosophies are not how Governor Dunleavy governs’