Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Weekend Forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From -70° wind chills to heavy snow, it’s been a week of wild winter weather across Alaska, but calmer weather is on the way for much of the state, just in time for the weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure is keeping the eastern side of Alaska clear and dry, while active weather continues out west. Despite the snow and breezy winds for much of western Alaska, the southerly flow across the area is also bringing in much warmer temperatures. Both Kotzebue and Utqiagvik are seeing a 30-40 degree warm-up in just the last 24 hours.

Temperatures will still drop to the single digits across Southcentral Saturday morning under clear skies, but dry and sunny conditions through the afternoon will allow high temperatures to return to the upper teens and low 20s through the afternoon.

A storm will move into Southcentral from the south on Sunday, spreading clouds across the area. The southern areas of the Kenai Peninsula and Portage Valley will see light snow starting Sunday. Anchorage won’t see any chances for snow until Tuesday.

Dry and clear weather will also hold this weekend across Southeast, although the winds will stay strong. Taku winds will cause gusts to 60 mph near Juneau through Sunday night.

Have a great weekend and check out the video above for a fun challenge involving water, pants, and sub-freezing temperatures and a look at how high the snowdrifts are in western Alaska!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.