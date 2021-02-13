Richie Diehl leads Kuskokwim 300 at halfway point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kuskokwim 300 has reached its halfway point and Aniak’s Richie Diehl was in first place followed by Nic Petit and Pete Kaiser who arrived at the fitness center checkpoint less than an hour after Diehl. The Aniak musher is going for his second victory in three weeks after winning the Bogus Creek 150.

The Kuskokwim 300 has been dominated by Kaiser since 2015 with five victories and one runner-up finish. Petit has never won the K300 but is undefeated this year winning the Copper Basin 300 and Willow 300.

The premier middle distance race was supposed to start in January but was pushed back to February because of COVID-19 concerns and lockdown mandates in the Yukon-Kuskokwim area. It will be a different race because of COVID-19 with restrictions pushing checkpoints outside of villages and race organizers advising mushers to be prepared to camp and cook at checkpoints.

