Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a reported shooting in Northeast Anchorage that happened late Thursday.

Police sent out a community alert around 11:10 p.m. that police were in the area of Grand Larry St. and Peck Ave. and also at Muldoon and Debarr.

Police didn’t release much information but said officers believe this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made as of the writing of this article.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to APD for more information.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Dispatch at 3-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

