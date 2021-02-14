Anchorage police chief participates in community forum vying for new role in California

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll participated in a forum Saturday for the remaining candidates for a chief of police position in San Jose, California. On Wednesday, Doll announced his retirement from the force after being chief for almost four years. Doll was named police chief in Anchorage in June 2017.

He is one of seven finalists for the chief position in San Jose. The candidate forum had all seven finalists participate in a question and answer style format. As Doll answered questions, he used examples from his time a APD.

“I’d really be excited to have an opportunity to come to San Jose, and bring some of my perspectives on that, and look to see what can we do with the good things that San Jose is already doing, leverage those to - in my experience here in Anchorage, to make those improvements,” Doll said in the forum.

Doll also addressed a need for unity among the police force and the community.

“I actually think community trust is critical to the entire police department,” said Doll. “I believe a police department can literally not function if you do not have the community’s trust, and faith in what you’re doing. I think we’ve all seen different examples of that in different parts of the country.”

Doll is set to retire in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.