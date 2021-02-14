Advertisement

APD looking for suspect in stabbing investigation

A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the 5600-block of Alora Loop, in Southeast Anchorage. At 5:33 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital to talk to a stabbing victim.

According to a Nixle from APD, there were several people inside a home on Alora Loop when a fight broke out between two males. One of the males stabbed the other in the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital by a person inside the home; APD says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect took off and no arrests have been made. APD says the stabbing is still under investigation but believes this is an isolated event.

If you have any information about the stabbing investigation call Police Dispatch at 311.

