Advertisement

Clouds and warmer temps for Southcentral

A chance to see the aurora tonight!
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a pretty good run of sunshine, the clouds are moving back into Southcentral. Increasing clouds are expected starting later in the day on Sunday as a front swings through the region. Once the clouds move in, they will stick around through next week and high temperatures are expected to warm up to near freezing.

Southeast will hold on to the sunny skies for a few more days but temperatures will be back in the mid 30s for Juneau. Rain and snow mix on Sunday for Ketchikan as the tail end of a front moving through the Gulf of Alaska swings through.

The aurora is forecast to be “active” tonight with the most active lights early in the evening. If you get photos or videos of the aurora (or really any great visuals of Alaska) send them to us at Alaska’s News Source! Most of the Interior, Southeast and West Coast will have clear skies for better viewing chances.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Commissioner Price resigns: ‘Candidate Dunleavy and his philosophies are not how Governor Dunleavy governs’
Photo of a fire in Eagle River taken by Justin Hatton.
AFD responds to Eagle River house fire
(KTUU)
Years later, an inaccurate homicide record in Alaska’s largest city has been corrected
If Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration expires, health orders will become recommendations
2 deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

Latest News

A change in the weather across Southcentral starts on Sunday with clouds and warmer temperatures.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Friday Weather Update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Weekend Forecast
Friday, February 12 Morning Weather
Sunshine returns across Southcentral
Friday, February 12 Morning Weather
Friday, February 12 Morning Weather