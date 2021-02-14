Clouds and warmer temps for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a pretty good run of sunshine, the clouds are moving back into Southcentral. Increasing clouds are expected starting later in the day on Sunday as a front swings through the region. Once the clouds move in, they will stick around through next week and high temperatures are expected to warm up to near freezing.

Southeast will hold on to the sunny skies for a few more days but temperatures will be back in the mid 30s for Juneau. Rain and snow mix on Sunday for Ketchikan as the tail end of a front moving through the Gulf of Alaska swings through.

The aurora is forecast to be “active” tonight with the most active lights early in the evening. If you get photos or videos of the aurora (or really any great visuals of Alaska) send them to us at Alaska’s News Source! Most of the Interior, Southeast and West Coast will have clear skies for better viewing chances.

