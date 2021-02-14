Iron Dog Day 1: Team 6 fastest to McGrath checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Team 10, Mike Morgan and Chris Olds were the first pro class team to reach the McGrath checkpoint, but after times were adjusted Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George took over first place. The two teams were separated by a minute in the overall course time.

Defending champions Team 7, Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad took a four-hour layover in Puntilla. They replaced a chain and then returned to the trail, according to the team’s Facebook page.

Teams have to take a 12-hour layover in McGrath before leaving for Galena on Sunday. You can find race information, standings and GPS tracking on the Iron Dog website.

