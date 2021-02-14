Richie Diehl wins 2021 Kuskokwim 300

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was an early morning finish for the Kuskokwim 300 as Richie Diehl crossed the finish line at 6:38 a.m. Sunday morning. The Aniak musher finished with11 dogs and a time of 36 hours and 8 minutes.

Diehl was able to hold off defending K300 champion Pete Kaiser and Nic Petit to earn his second victory of 2021. Kaiser was the runner up arriving at the finish line in Bethel less than an hour after Diehl with all 12 dogs.

