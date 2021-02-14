Statement from Sen. Murkowski on vote to convict Trump

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Saturday former President Donald J. Trump was acquitted for the second time by the United States Senate.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was among six other GOP senators who voted to convict Trump on charges of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Murkowski says over the past week she has reviewed all the facts and after listening to the trial she reached the conclusion that President Trump’s actions were an impeachable offense.

“The facts make clear that the violence and desecration of the Capitol that we saw on January 6 was not a spontaneous uprising. President Trump had set the stage months before the 2020 election by stating repeatedly that the election was rigged, casting doubt into the minds of the American people about the fairness of the election,” stated Murkowski.

Murkowski went on to say, “President Trump did everything in his power to stay in power. When the court challenges failed, he turned up the pressure on state officials and his own Department of Justice. And when these efforts failed, he turned to his supporters. He urged his supporters to come to Washington, D.C. on January 6 to ‘Stop the Steal’ of an election that had not been stolen.”

Murkowski says the only positive outcome of the “horrible events” on Jan. 6 was certifying the Electoral College results the following day.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.