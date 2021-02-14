Trump impeachment trial: Murkowski votes to convict, Sullivan votes to acquit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former President Donald J. Trump has been acquitted for the second time by the United States Senate. Among the republicans who voted to convict was Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski joined six other GOP senators and all 50 democrats in voting for Trump to be found guilty.

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan was among those who voted to acquit. Sullivan called the trial a “rushed, ‘snap’ impeachment, in a written statement where he maintained his stance that he does not believe the Senate has the jurisdiction to convict a former president who is now a private citizen. He did say, however, he condemns the violence that happened at the Capitol on January 6.

“I also condemn former President Trump’s poor judgment in calling a rally on that day, and his actions and inactions when it turned into a riot. His blatant disregard for his own Vice President, Mike Pence, who was fulfilling his constitutional duty at the Capitol, infuriates me,” wrote Sullivan. “I will never forget the brave men and women of law enforcement—some of whom lost their lives and were seriously injured — who carried out their patriotic duty to protect members of Congress that day.”

Along with Murkowski, GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania voted to convict.

Alaska’s News Source has also reached out to Sen. Murkowski’s office for comment, but have yet to hear back.

