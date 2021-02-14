Two suspects arrested for January shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested Hardy Muasau, 33, and Lese Gail Jr., 31, both suspects in a shooting that happened on January 18.

At 3:12 a.m. on January 18, Anchorage police responded to a call about a person being shot in the parking lot near West 8th Ave. and M street. When officers arrived they found an adult male victim, he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, APD says the victim was outside a business when Muasau and Gali arrived. The three got into an argument that turned physical. According to APD, Muasau pulled out a gun and shot the victim before the pair took off.

APD arrested Gali on January 25 and Muasau was arrested on February 10, both are being held at the Anchorage Jail.

