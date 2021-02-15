Active weather brings the return to warmer conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today marks the 22nd day that much of Southcentral continues to remain below freezing. It’s the longest stretch we’ve seen this season, but its days are numbered. Thanks to a return to active weather, warmer conditions will slowly make a return to the state. From Southeast, to Southecentral and even to the Slope, warmer temperatures are slowly returning to the 49th state.

Starting today clouds will steadily stream into the region. These clouds actually helped hold temperatures in the teens through the night. However, some locations across Southcentral under clear skies managed to dip into the single digits. As clouds thicken up through the day though, temperatures are expected to slowly rise. The limit to just how warm we get will all depend on our cloud coverage through the day.

Following the clouds and warmth, will be a chance for snow. This comes as a system moves into Southcentral and will bring light snow showers overnight into Tuesday. The best shot for snow will arrive towards the late evening hours into tomorrow afternoon. Right now it’s looking like most of Southcentral will see 1-3″ with some localized heavier amounts. The higher amounts will come on the Anchorage Hillside and portions of the Susitna Valley, where up to 6 inches of snow is possible.

The active weather pattern stays with us through the week, meaning daily snow chances and warming temperatures. It’s looking very possible that by the middle of the week, many across Southcentral will climb above freezing. Hopefully you get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures, as another cold blast is set to arrive by the weekend.

