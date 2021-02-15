Advertisement

Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer

(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The popular Anchorage Market will be moving from downtown Anchorage to the Dimond Center and plans to open this summer.

The future of the market seemed bleak because of COVID-19 concerns, but now the Dimond Center and Anchorage Market have come together to help small businesses grow and give tourists and residents a place to shop.

“Dimond Center is an ideal venue for the Anchorage Market,” said Mike Fox and Michelle Victory, co-organizers and owners of Alaska Market and Events. “We appreciate their collaboration and are excited about the new partnership.”

Robert Dye, Chief Operating Officer of Dimond Center, says the extensive parking lot the Dimond Center has will provide lots of space for vendors and free parking for shoppers.

“We are thrilled to have the Anchorage Market at Dimond Center,” said Dye. “With our expansive parking lot, proximity to shopping and dining locations and accessibility from all parts of town, Dimond Center can only add further value to the already successful Anchorage Market.”

Something else that will be new this year is the market’s days of operation. In years past, the Anchorage Market took place on Saturdays and Sundays but now the market will operate from Friday to Sunday.

