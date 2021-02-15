Angoon under boil water notice following pump break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Drinking Water Program has issued a boil water notice for all users of the Angoon public water system following a pump break that has knocked out water for many in the town.

According to a Facebook post from Angoon Mayor Josh Bowen, the pump broke Friday night, following a bigger break earlier in the week that led to many residential freezes and the loss of “a considerable amount of water.” Bowen asked any Angoon residents who notice signs of leakage, frozen lines, wet ditches, or any new ice formations to report them so that they can be fixed quickly.

In response to the break, the Tlingit & Haida Tribal Emergency Operations Center announced over Facebook that it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to deliver pallets of water to the town, and will remain on standby if further help is needed.

In the meantime, residents are asked to boil water for at least 2 minutes before drinking, cooking, or other potable purposes. For more information, you can call representatives with the DEC Drinking Water Program at (907) 957-7569, or (907) 726-3181.

The DEC says the notice will remain in place until sample results indicate harmful bacteria are not present in the water.

