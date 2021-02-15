Advertisement

Ice Alaska’s ice park is opening for the 2021 World Ice Art Championships

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ice Alaska’s ice park is opening up Monday for the ice sculpting competitions it is best known for.

Starting off the competitions is the multi-block classic. The event running from Feb. 15 to the award ceremony on Feb. 21.

The park is located at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds in Fairbanks. The park is open starting Monday and closing in late March. It will be open from 11 a.m. and closing around 10 p.m.

For a full list of events and other information, you can visit www.icealaska.org/.

