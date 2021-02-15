Iron Dog Day 2: Team 5 takes over first place

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The shuffle atop the 2021 Iron Dog leaderboard continues as Team 5, Brett Lapham and Zack Weisz have moved into first place with a nine-minute lead over Team 10, Mike Morgan and Chris Olds. The top three teams are separated by ten minutes with Team 12, Kenneth and Kruz Kleewin in third place.

Coming into the day Team 6, Brad George and Robby Schachle led the race by a minute over Olds and Morgan. Once both teams were on the clock, they made minor adjustments on their sled while Lapham and Weisz quickly got on the trail and made their way to Mcgrath.

Teams will have a 14-hour layover in Galena before the head to the race’s halfway point in Nome on Monday. The garage in Nome will not be open to the public this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Find race updates and complete race standings here.

